Personal CFO Solutions LLC Takes Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,293,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $448,343,000 after purchasing an additional 826,668 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,990,088 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $110,503,000 after buying an additional 1,078,067 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 109,540.6% in the 2nd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 6,964,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $96,317,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958,016 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 5,666,762 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $84,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,798 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 78.9% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 5,147,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $77,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269,946 shares in the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.96.

Shares of PBR opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.50. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $17.91.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

