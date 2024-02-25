Personal CFO Solutions LLC Raises Stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of POWI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Power Integrations by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 10.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 8.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 6.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter.

Power Integrations Price Performance

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $70.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.82. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.90 and a 1-year high of $99.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.63 and a beta of 1.25.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 47,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $3,679,947.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,786,792.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 47,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $3,679,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,786,792.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $578,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,397.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,491 shares of company stock valued at $7,381,052. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on POWI. Susquehanna increased their price target on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Northland Securities lowered Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

About Power Integrations

(Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Recommended Stories

