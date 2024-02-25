Personal CFO Solutions LLC Purchases New Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,198 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 678.5% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 37.1% in the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,403,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,120,000 after purchasing an additional 114,978 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 237,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,694,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $267.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $254.36 and a 200 day moving average of $217.41. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.68 and a twelve month high of $292.66. The firm has a market cap of $83.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANET. Melius Research raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Melius raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $274.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arista Networks

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 21,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $4,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,719,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,618,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $2,600,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,566,079.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $4,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,719,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,618,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,277 shares of company stock valued at $44,686,439 over the last 90 days. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.