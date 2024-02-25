Personal CFO Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.17.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $775,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,084.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $4,521,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,891,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $775,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,084.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,246 shares of company stock valued at $8,211,616 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:BR opened at $201.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.07. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.97 and a twelve month high of $210.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.75%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.