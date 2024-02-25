Personal CFO Solutions LLC Makes New $252,000 Investment in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 271.3% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 51,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after buying an additional 37,420 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,632,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares MSCI World ETF stock opened at $140.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.52 and its 200 day moving average is $127.32. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 12-month low of $109.48 and a 12-month high of $140.73.

About iShares MSCI World ETF

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

