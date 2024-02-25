Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $265,000 Holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HACK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 461,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,094,000 after buying an additional 17,066 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 219.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 380,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,490,000 after purchasing an additional 261,295 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 148,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 14,736 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 126,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 59.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 36,012 shares during the period.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of HACK opened at $63.42 on Friday. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $43.33 and a one year high of $67.49. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.31 and a 200-day moving average of $56.21.

About Amplify Cybersecurity ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

