Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires New Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Dollar General by 70.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $140.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.85 and a 200-day moving average of $129.32. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $222.99.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.32.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

