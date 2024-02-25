Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires New Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,874 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.67.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.4 %

TEL stock opened at $143.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $146.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.18 and a 200 day moving average of $131.53.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

