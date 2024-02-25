Pegasus Partners Ltd. Buys New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,207,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,574,000 after purchasing an additional 228,503 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,716,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,599,000 after purchasing an additional 71,684 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,386,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,361,000 after purchasing an additional 130,211 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,092,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,673,000 after purchasing an additional 155,742 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $216.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $218.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.73.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

