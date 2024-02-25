Pax Dollar (USDP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.66 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $215.25 million and $3.66 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005271 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000041 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 215,345,761 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

