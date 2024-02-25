Pax Dollar Reaches One Day Volume of $3.99 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001941 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $215.28 million and approximately $3.99 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000041 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 215,345,761 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

