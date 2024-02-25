Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,356 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $7,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 28.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 54.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

Shares of PDCO opened at $28.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.83. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 50.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Patterson Companies news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $49,651.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,313.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Patterson Companies news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $49,651.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,313.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $41,260.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,892.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PDCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.