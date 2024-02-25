Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 416 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after buying an additional 243,907 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $163.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.22 and a 200 day moving average of $160.43. The company has a market cap of $148.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

