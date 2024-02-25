Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 416 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.0% during the third quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 10,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.5% in the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 26.6% in the third quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 329,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,441,000 after buying an additional 69,340 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN opened at $163.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $148.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.65%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

