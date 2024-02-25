Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Raises Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 953 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Intuit were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 2,017.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 46,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,282,000 after purchasing an additional 43,834 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Thematics Asset Management increased its position in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 21,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

INTU opened at $659.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $629.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $565.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $184.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.33, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $384.05 and a one year high of $668.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.29.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

