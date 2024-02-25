Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 359 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Port Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $106.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.97 and its 200 day moving average is $99.47. The firm has a market cap of $74.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

