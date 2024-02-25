Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 159 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,863,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,330,739,000 after buying an additional 464,754 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,012 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,635,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $864,652,000 after acquiring an additional 257,665 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Duke Energy by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,188,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,928,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $711,525,000 after purchasing an additional 89,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DUK. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $92.73 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $100.39. The firm has a market cap of $71.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.70 and a 200-day moving average of $92.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.49%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

