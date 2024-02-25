Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 105.6% in the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.50.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.1 %

HON stock opened at $200.63 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $210.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.11. The stock has a market cap of $130.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.00%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

