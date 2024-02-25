Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $404,000 Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,787 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.1 %

CVS Health stock opened at $77.20 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $86.69. The stock has a market cap of $97.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.11.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

