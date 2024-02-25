Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Decreases Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group grew its stake in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,964,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,952 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,038,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,333,000 after acquiring an additional 859,170 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 23.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,317,000 after acquiring an additional 666,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $55.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $57.95.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Citigroup from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Citigroup from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Citigroup from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $57.03.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

