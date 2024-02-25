Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys Shares of 62,895 ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 62,895 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADT. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ADT during the first quarter valued at about $3,602,712,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ADT by 26.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,580,954 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $141,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864,889 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in ADT by 781.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,959,785 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $17,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,115 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in ADT by 13.6% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 21,302,098 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $128,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in ADT in the fourth quarter worth about $18,754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Get ADT alerts:

ADT Trading Up 1.8 %

ADT opened at $6.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.30 and a beta of 1.58. ADT Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $8.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average of $6.31.

ADT Increases Dividend

ADT Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from ADT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.03%.

(Free Report)

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.