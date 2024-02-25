Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 117 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FI. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.04.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,165,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,165,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 311,038 shares of company stock worth $41,389,939 in the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:FI opened at $150.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.99 and a 12 month high of $151.56. The company has a market cap of $90.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.37.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.