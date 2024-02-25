Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Linde were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 122.6% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 309.5% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on LIN. HSBC increased their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.60.

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE LIN opened at $447.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $217.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $322.61 and a twelve month high of $448.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $413.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $396.65.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

