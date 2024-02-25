Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 17,175 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in International Business Machines by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 372,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,235,000 after purchasing an additional 57,170 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $185.72 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $196.90. The stock has a market cap of $169.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.52 and a 200-day moving average of $156.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IBM

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.