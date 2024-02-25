Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 34 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth $1,606,000. Capital International Inc. CA grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 37.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 20,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,687,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $774,559,000 after acquiring an additional 78,848 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 4,977.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,363,000 after buying an additional 34,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 11.4% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.60.

Synopsys Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $575.65 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $350.58 and a 12-month high of $629.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $533.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $500.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $1,731,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

