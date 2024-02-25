Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 23 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Lam Research by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Lam Research by 11.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $793.27.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $928.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $821.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $717.92. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $467.02 and a 12 month high of $955.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $678,037.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,920,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $678,037.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,920,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,023 shares of company stock valued at $18,226,562. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

