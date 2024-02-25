Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.60.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PK shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 614.1% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Park Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -58.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.02.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,377.78%.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

