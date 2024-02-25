Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 192 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total transaction of $6,836,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $31,372.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,846. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total transaction of $6,836,407.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,350 shares of company stock worth $29,602,709. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $145.29 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $155.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile



Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

