Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Acquired by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide comprises about 0.6% of MQS Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 141.1% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $37,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 81.0% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 1.2 %

OTIS stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,671,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.25 and a 200 day moving average of $84.99. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $93.83.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 40.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on OTIS. Argus raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Otis Worldwide news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at $17,660,653.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

