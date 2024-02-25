Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEED opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.63. Origin Agritech has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $8.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Agritech

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Origin Agritech by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Origin Agritech during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Agritech during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Origin Agritech during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Origin Agritech by 26.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. 1.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Origin Agritech Company Profile

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. Its products include corn, soyabean, canola, and rice seeds. The company is also involved in the development, production, and distribution of hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.

