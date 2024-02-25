Orbler Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Orbler token can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbler has a total market capitalization of $76.10 million and $298,308.83 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orbler has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Orbler Token Profile

Orbler’s genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Buying and Selling Orbler

