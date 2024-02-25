Orbler (ORBR) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $77.00 Million

Orbler (ORBR) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. In the last seven days, Orbler has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Orbler has a total market cap of $77.00 million and approximately $290,707.45 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbler token can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000733 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Orbler

Orbler’s launch date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Orbler Token Trading

