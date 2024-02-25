Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Announces Earnings Results

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Option Care Health updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $32.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Option Care Health has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $35.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research increased their price target on Option Care Health from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Option Care Health

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

