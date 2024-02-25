Oppenheimer Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $215.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $206.26.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $190.11 on Thursday. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $202.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.65 and a 200-day moving average of $182.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 65.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,038 shares of company stock worth $7,020,999 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 7,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 74,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,868,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.