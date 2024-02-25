Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Cannae (NYSE:CNNE)

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

CNNE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cannae from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Cannae from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Cannae alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Cannae

Cannae Stock Down 1.7 %

Institutional Trading of Cannae

Shares of CNNE opened at $21.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Cannae has a 52 week low of $15.93 and a 52 week high of $22.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Cannae by 9.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 8,526 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Cannae by 2.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Cannae by 3.3% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 983,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,336,000 after buying an additional 31,788 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cannae during the third quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cannae by 11.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,026,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,135,000 after buying an additional 108,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

About Cannae

(Get Free Report)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.