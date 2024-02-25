OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.
OPKO Health Stock Performance
Shares of OPK opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.40. The firm has a market cap of $731.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.78. OPKO Health has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Insider Transactions at OPKO Health
In related news, Vice Chairman Elias A. Zerhouni purchased 550,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $511,779.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,327,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,904,867.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Elias A. Zerhouni acquired 550,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $511,779.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,327,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,904,867.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Krasno acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 103,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,299.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,893,015 shares of company stock worth $6,546,069. Company insiders own 42.62% of the company’s stock.
About OPKO Health
OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.
