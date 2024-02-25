Operose Advisors LLC Invests $886,000 in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWV. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 488.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,266.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VTWV opened at $132.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.43. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $109.96 and a 52-week high of $139.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.993 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $3.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

