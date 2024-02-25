Operose Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.8% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 66,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,029.6% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after buying an additional 45,767 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $178.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.33. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $146.17 and a 1 year high of $179.28.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

