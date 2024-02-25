Operose Advisors LLC Has $236,000 Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIS. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on FIS. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.3 %

FIS opened at $64.28 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $65.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.60 and its 200 day moving average is $57.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.57, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

