Operose Advisors LLC Has $1.29 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.5% of Operose Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $510.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $486.73 and a 200-day moving average of $458.63. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $382.37 and a twelve month high of $512.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

