oOh!media Limited (ASX:OML) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

oOh!media Limited (ASX:OML – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This is an increase from oOh!media’s previous final dividend of $0.03.
oOh!media Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75.
oOh!media Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than oOh!media
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for oOh!media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for oOh!media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.