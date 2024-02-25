Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Trading Down 4.4%

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Free Report) traded down 4.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.19. 96,125 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 218,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on OTRK. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ontrak in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Ontrak in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Ontrak Trading Down 4.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ontrak

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTRK. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ontrak during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ontrak by 182.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 778,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 502,702 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ontrak in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ontrak in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.

