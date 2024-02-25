Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in CDW were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CDW by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CDW by 160.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in CDW by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,078,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at CDW

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDW Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $247.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $160.66 and a 12-month high of $248.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 73.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

CDW announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Articles

