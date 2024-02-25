Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 153 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Progressive were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.22.

Progressive Price Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $191.30 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $192.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.60 and a 200 day moving average of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $111.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $196,334.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,098.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,537 shares of company stock worth $24,393,659 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

