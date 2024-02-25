Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $421,000 in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 127.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on DFS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.78.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 1.4 %

DFS opened at $121.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $79.04 and a one year high of $127.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.77 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.