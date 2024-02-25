Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Cuts Holdings in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its position in shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) by 83.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,510 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 325.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 61,547 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 291,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after acquiring an additional 176,400 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sotera Health by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,429,000 after purchasing an additional 439,762 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SHC. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Sotera Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ SHC opened at $16.81 on Friday. Sotera Health has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $19.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing. It also provides microbiological and analytical chemistry testing, and advisory services.

