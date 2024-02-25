ONEOK (OKE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $72.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $55.91 and a 1-year high of $73.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.64.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ONEOK declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONEOK

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Bank grew its holdings in ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

