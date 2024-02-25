One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Trims Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the second quarter worth $285,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 808,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,356 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,424,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,253,000 after purchasing an additional 178,670 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 103.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.93.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $81.44 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $50.33 and a one year high of $94.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 226.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.18.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,217.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,217.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $191,236.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,794 shares in the company, valued at $12,515,756.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,531 shares of company stock valued at $14,475,194 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

