One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 118 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VGT stock opened at $513.18 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $343.39 and a 1-year high of $523.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $494.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $455.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

