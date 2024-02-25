One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 31,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,131,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 578,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,703,000 after purchasing an additional 129,291 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $977,594.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,747.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,441 shares of company stock valued at $6,570,697 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE SLB opened at $48.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $62.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.19 and its 200 day moving average is $54.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Schlumberger

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.